CCSD cancels all extra-curricular activities and events, schools remain open

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District (CCSD) sent an update on actions its taking as coronavirus concerns persist. In an outlined statement to 8 News Now, CCSD said:

“For the moment, there are no planned school closures. However, should the need arise, contingency plans have been developed and continue to be refined daily. The goal of CCSD is to remain open and educate our children to provide a sense of stability for our students, employees, and families.”

CCSD is taking the following actions out of an abundance of caution:

All school, district, and non-district sponsored athletics, extra-curricular activities, assemblies, practices, and events are suspended effective immediately until further notice.

Activities and events scheduled toward the end of the school year, including graduation ceremonies, will be evaluated as we progress through this situation.

Restrictions on international and out-of-state student travel remain.

At this time, Safekey, After-School All-Stars, Communities in Schools, and other programs that provide support for after-school care will continue operating to support students and families.

Salad bars will be removed from all schools, effective immediately, until further notice.

Students will continue to have numerous menu options meeting federal guidelines.

Employees should remain at their assigned work locations and avoid unnecessary travel to other schools and district buildings, except essential personnel servicing our students.

All out-of-district consultants, including professional learning facilitators, are restricted from providing in-person services in CCSD effective immediately until further notice.

CCSD has increased the cleaning of all surfaces, as a proactive approach to preventing the possible spread of COVID-19.

At this time, Thursday, March 12, 2020 Board of School Trustees meeting will continue as planned. Staff has thoroughly cleaned and disinfected the board room. Only essential personnel presenting items will attend the meeting. The meeting will be conducted in accordance with the open public meeting law. Live streaming of the meeting will be available on CCSD.net



The statement is asking that children who are ill not go to school and that employees who are sick also stay home.