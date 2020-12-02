CCSD cancels 2020-21 high school winter sports season 1

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District has canceled the 2020-21 high school winter sports season. The district confirmed its decision in a statement to 8 News Now Tuesday evening, saying:

The District will not participate in any season one winter sports, which include bowling, basketball, wrestling, and flag football for the 2020-2021 school year. As a reminder, all schools are to remain closed for athletic purposes. Clark County School District

According to the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association (NIAA), CCSD’s athletics and activities office officially notified NIAA’s office of the decision today. That decision excludes Moapa Valley High School, as it is reportedly the only CCSD school operating on an in-person learning model.

NIAA says the 5A, 4A and 3A Southern regions will be significantly impacted, while the 2A and 1A regions “are still mostly intact.” The association will determine which non-CCSD schools are still open to participate in winter sports and amend leagues from there.

In terms of the winter sports mentioned above, Donnie Nelson of NIAA reminds, “It must be noted that basketball and wresting are still on the governor’s “no play” list at this time.”

This news comes as COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Nevada, with 2,698 new cases reported on Dec. 1.