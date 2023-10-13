LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A CCSD bus crashed into a fence after the driver suffered a medical episode, police said.
According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, at around 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 13, police were called to a single-vehicle accident involving a CCSD bus near Owens Avenue and Sunrise View Drive.
Police said the driver of the bus “had a medical episode” and the bus veered to the side of the road and hit a fence. The bus driver was taken to an area hospital.
According to police, the bus was carrying approximately 20 children. The children were not injured.
This is an ongoing investigation.