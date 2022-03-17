LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County School District bus drivers are getting a pay increase. It was first announced by Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara during his 2022 State of the Schools address last week.

The district has struggled since the beginning of the school year with a continuous shortage of around 250 bus drivers, sometimes causing buses to be late to stops. The RTC even stepped in offering free transportation for students at 15 schools.

It’s hoped by bumping up the pay, the district will be able to retain and attract more drivers.

The pay is increasing by around $6 an hour. A trainee will now make a starting hourly wage of $21.67, a bus driver will make from $21.67/hr to $27.67/hr and a special education bus driver will make a wage ranging from $22.74/hr to $29.04/hr.

The current 1,250 bus drivers also qualify for the retention bonus of $1,000 in January and another $1,000 in May.

You can apply to be a CCSD bus driver at this link.