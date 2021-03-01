CCSD bus ready to roll for students first day at school

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For the first time in nearly a year, Clark County School District bus drivers will be transporting students back to school for in-person learning.

There are 1,600 bus routes across the valley and drivers will be following specific procedures to keep students safe amid the pandemic.

Buses will operate at half capacity and students will be loaded from back to front and exit buses from the back. Students will be required to wear masks, sanitize their hands and sit spaced apart.

“We just want parents to know we are taking every precaution recommended by the CDC and Southern Nevada Health District,” said Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara.

Safety advocates want to remind drivers, not only will children be getting on and off buses, they will also be walking along valley streets and school zones will be very active.

“If children are present, the lights are on or it’s 30 minutes before and after school. Those are all indicators that it is an active school zone,” said Andrew Bennett, Nevada Office of Traffic Safety.

Parents are also asked to remind their students to pay attention to road rules.

School speed zones will also continue to be in effect at schools where students haven’t returned but are being used as food delivery sites.