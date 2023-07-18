LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The number of school bus crashes on valley roads has increased over the last five years.

There were nearly 650 accidents resulting in 22 injuries during the 2022/2023 school year.

8 News Now obtained data for the last five years on school bus accidents, and in nearly half of the accidents, the school bus driver was at fault.

In 2018/2019, there were 623 accidents with 347 considered preventable, meaning the bus driver was at fault.

That number decreased in the 2021/2022 school year to 499. Two-hundred-ninety-nine were considered preventable.

But then, there was an increase the following year surpassing the 2018/2019 total. Out of the 647 CCSD bus accidents in the 2022/2023 school year, 359 were the bus driver’s fault.

Through a public records request, 8 News Now obtained a video of an accident that happened on February 8, 2022.

The CCSD bus driver is heard talking to someone on board, although it isn’t clear if there are students on the bus.

“Her lawyer told her when she first initially got him for the divorce, her lawyer lied and told her she was going to get $1500 a month,” the driver, who we aren’t identifying, said.

The driver is traveling southbound on Commerce Street, and eventually stops at the intersection of Commerce and Craig, according to court documents.

In a lawsuit filed in May of 2023, Janetrius Pittman claims her vehicle was hit, accusing the bus driver of not paying attention and following the rules of the road.

“This is the thing when you’re spiteful, and you go around bragging. God listens to everything,” the driver said as they’re turning onto the westbound lane on Craig.

According to the lawsuit, the CCSD employee made an improper right turn, veering across all lanes on Craig, hitting the right side of Pittman’s vehicle, where her daughter was sitting.

Two weeks ago, 8 News Now requested an interview with the district. Instead, CCSD sent us a statement, which you can find below in full:

CCSD remains committed to providing safe transportation to and from our schools for approximately 125,000 students each day.

It’s important to put this data into context. CCSD buses drove 21,385,863 miles during the 2022-2023 school year. During this time, the preventable accident rate was .94 accidents per every 100,000 miles driven. Less than one accident per every 100,000 miles.

It’s also important to consider that any time a bus accident is reported, it could be something as minor as a bus mirror making contact with a sign or fixed object. The average person would not consider some of these minor incidents as “accidents”. Our reporting system is this way to provide transparency, accountability for bus drivers, and safety for our students.