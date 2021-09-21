CCSD bus driver shortage impacts fall season sports

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A lack of school bus drivers is putting a damper on fall season sports.

For nearly two months, families have reached out to 8 News Now saying their student’s buses are showing up late.

Currently, there are nearly 240 bus driver vacancies within the Clark County School District.

In recent years, bus drivers have been recruited during the summer months, but the district says they were unable to do so this past summer, due to the pandemic.

However, after delays and changes to athletic schedules, parents say they want concrete solutions.

“CCSD is supposed to care. I don’t see that happening I see excuses,” says parent Chad Dobar.

He says his son plays tennis at Centennial High School and have recently received a letter stating non-conference matches would be canceled, and some practices would be moved to the weekend.

“As a parent, it’s frustrating because now instead of having weekdays to go see our children play, we have to give up an extra day when a lot of us work and we like our free time,” Dobar adds.

He also says the issue at hand should have been dealt with months ago.

“We’ll have to bite the bullet, improvise, adapt, overcome. Not a problem. But the school district missed the bus on this one,” Dobar expressed.

During a question and answer session last week, CCSD said they would begin using charter buses for weekday sports, which would retain about 45 drivers for school routes.

However, parents such as Tiffany Wooton, say they’re still having problems.

“There’s 30, 40, 50 minute delays,” says Wooton. “I work, my husband works. Being told ‘will pick up your kid, drop them off.’ Well, what about my bills?”

Wooton is now receiving letters due to absences and tardies.

While the district says that can be fixed, she says she is concerned about a loss in learning.

“They would want the same for their kids. It’s time they start answering us. Give us logical answers,” Wooton adds.

The school district has condensed 25 bus routes to help with delays. At this time the district says it is working on some incentives and other options, which need to be bargained with unions.

Currently, CCSD is actively hiring, and wages range from around $15 an hour to $20 an hour.