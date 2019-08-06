CCSD bus app. helps parents and students track buses

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County School District students and parents can now track school buses and find bus stop updates through a new cellphone app.

The school district unveiled the new tool just as a new school year is about to start.

CCSD says its school buses already had GPS trackers which are now paired up with the new mobile app. It’s called CCSD Onboard.

A high school senior who was tired of buses being late — and probably missing one or two buses — came up with the idea and actually helped design the app.

The goal is for parents and students to track their route with real-time updates. However, the Clark County School District says things are still new, so it may take up to 3 minutes for a bus location to update.

More than 130,000 CCSD students ride the bus to school through a network of about 1,600 bus routes.    

“We’re really hoping that it cuts back on the amount of redundant work we have to do and improves our communication and allows parents to be able to find information they need in a timely manner to make effective decisions,” said Aaron Leonard, onboard app developer, CCSD.

To be able to use the app, users will need their student’s ID number and the date of birth.

For those who have privacy concerns, CCSD says the app will not show a student’s address.

The app. went through its pilot stage over the summer.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

IMPORTANT DATES, LINKS

Monday, Aug. 12 — first day of school
Monday, Sept. 2 — Labor Day, no school
Friday, Oct. 11 — end, first quarter
Friday, Oct. 25 — Nevada Day, no school
Monday, Nov. 11 — Veterans Day, no school
Monday-Friday, Nov. 25-29 — no school (Thanksgiving/Family Day)
Friday, Dec. 20 — end, first semester

Monday, Dec. 23-Friday, Jan. 3 — winter break

Monday, Jan. 6 — third quarter
Monday, Jan. 20 — MLK Day
Monday, Feb. 17 — Presidents Day
Friday, March 6 — end, third quarter
Monday, March 9 — no school
Monday, April 6-Friday, April 10 — Spring break
Monday, April 13 — no school
Wednesday, May 20 — end of school year
Contingency days are Thursday, May 21, Friday, May 22 and Tuesday, May 26.

Clark County School District back-to-school website

Clark County School District enrollment requirements

Health District of Southern Nevada vaccine clinics

Trending Stories