LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County School District students and parents can now track school buses and find bus stop updates through a new cellphone app.

The school district unveiled the new tool just as a new school year is about to start.

CCSD says its school buses already had GPS trackers which are now paired up with the new mobile app. It’s called CCSD Onboard.

A high school senior who was tired of buses being late — and probably missing one or two buses — came up with the idea and actually helped design the app.

The goal is for parents and students to track their route with real-time updates. However, the Clark County School District says things are still new, so it may take up to 3 minutes for a bus location to update.

More than 130,000 CCSD students ride the bus to school through a network of about 1,600 bus routes.

“We’re really hoping that it cuts back on the amount of redundant work we have to do and improves our communication and allows parents to be able to find information they need in a timely manner to make effective decisions,” said Aaron Leonard, onboard app developer, CCSD.

To be able to use the app, users will need their student’s ID number and the date of birth.

For those who have privacy concerns, CCSD says the app will not show a student’s address.

The app. went through its pilot stage over the summer.