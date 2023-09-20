LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Ballpark will host the Clark County School District book bus at the last home game of the Las Vegas Aviators’ season.

The final game of the Aviators’ season will be held on Sunday, Sept. 24 against the Reno Aces. According to a release, free books will be given to kids grades K-12 before the start of the game from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

The bus will be located in the main parking lot behind the Ballpark off of Spruce Goose and Oval Park Drive.

The CCSD Book Bus is a converted bus that “houses books and literacy resources to create a learning space for children and families.” The project aims to distribute 75,000 new books to youth in the community to promote literacy and a love of reading.

The game is one of two games supported by the Aviators Foundation as part of the 22nd annual “Kids Night/Day Out.” More than 6,000 tickets were donated and distributed to select youth organizations through the community for games on Sept. 10 and 24.

Tickets for the Sept. 24 game can still be purchased online. Gates open at 11 a.m. and the game starts at 12:05 p.m.

The Las Vegas Ballpark is located at 1650 South Pavilion Center Drive.