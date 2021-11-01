CCSD Board Trustees to discuss Superintendent interim role at upcoming meeting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County School District Board Trustees plan to discuss Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara’s interim replacement at an upcoming meeting on Thursday, Nov. 4.

Dr. Jara was voted out by the school board on Thursday and is expected to get paid out his contract that had been extended back in May of 2021 through 2023.

CCSD Trustees to discuss the Superintendent role this Thursday. We have the latest on what is happening and reaction coming up on @8NewsNow at 4, 5 & 6 https://t.co/YsshnTWR2T — Joe Moeller (@joemoeller44) November 1, 2021

He is expected to leave the school district with nearly half a million dollars.

PTA President Rebecca Garcia believes it is a lot of money for the district to payout.

Related Content School district will continue paying $320K Jara contract until 2023

She says it is concerning and parents have questions that have yet to be answered such as why Dr. Jara was voted out.

Garcia says she worries about who will want to work for the school board.

“Obviously anyone stepping into this role will be able to watch the school board meetings and the news coverage and if it is a local candidate they will be well aware of the challenges that exist,” said Garcia.

She tells 8 News Now, that parents deserve to know more about what happened and adds that transparency needs to happen with this process moving forward.

Dr. Jara is expected to remain in his position as CCSD Superintendent through the end of Novemeber.