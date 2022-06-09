LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District School Board trustees have approved an increase in the starting pay for teachers from $43,000 to $50,115 for the 2022-2023 school year.

The approval took place during Thursday night’s CCSD board meeting.

CCSD announced the salary increase back on May 31.

Critics of the $7,000 raise admitted although it’s a step in the right direction, retaining veteran teachers should be more valuable than recruiting new teachers.

Dan Price is a Clark County Education Association board member and described the concerns.

“We all know the district doesn’t have the $300 million that it would take to raise all teacher salaries,” Price said.

Robert Cole is a current teacher for the school district and expressed his concerns for those already employed with CCSD.

“Our pay has been neglected our benefits have been declining and our working conditions are increasingly hostile, that’s not how you retain teachers,” Cole said.

Retention bonuses will also be given to all eligible CCSD employees next school year.