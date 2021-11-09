CCSD board trustee accuses board president of telling lies, being ‘racist’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Less than an hour after a tense news conference was held by Clark County School Board Trustee President Linda Cavazos, another board trustee is speaking out.

CCSD Board Trustee Katie Williams took to her Twitter page to voice her thoughts on Monday’s news conference saying in part, “Everything in Linda Cavazos ‘press conference’ was a lie.”

Everything in @lindacavazos13 "Press Conference" was a lie.



If any news reporters would like a more factual version of the truth reach out to me.



Linda, if you have to repeat yourself constantly, it's not the public you're trying to convince. #CCSD — Katie J. Williams (@realkatiejow) November 9, 2021

This all comes after Cavazos addressed several of the allegations and the efforts to move forward after the turbulent events over the past two weeks, including the termination of CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara.