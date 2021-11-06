CCSD board reconsidering Jara’s firing at next board meeting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Clark County School board of trustees is planning on reconsidering their decision of terminating Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara at the next board meeting.

School board trustee Lola Brooks tells 8 News Now that some trustees are having second thoughts.

Brooks says there will be two new items at the next board meeting on Nov. 18th. where they will discuss rescinding Jara’s termination and investigating potential harassment of Jara and other board members.

CCSD trustees voted 4-3 Thursday, Oct. 28, to terminate Jara’s contract without a reason.

The county will still have to pay out around a million dollars on his contract, which ran until 2023.

Jara’s last day as superintendent is expected to be Dec. 1st.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.