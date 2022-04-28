LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Thursday, the CCSD Board of Trustees passed a measure to allow retired licensed staff to return to work as substitutes.

The change to hire retirees will take effect in July of 2022.

The move comes as an effort to help with a shortage of teachers across the district.

Before Thursday evening’s meeting, a group of protesters held a rally calling for change to keep students safe after several incidents were reported at valley-wide school campuses in April.

Maika Belizaire is a senior at Advanced Technologies Academy believes Thursday’s rally was an important way to shed light on school safety.

“It’s important for the district to hear the voices of students and how we feel that what they’re doing currently is hurting us. And it’s not good for us,” she tells 8 News Now.

In the week after spring break, police arrested several students for attacking teachers.

Many parents are critical of the district saying leaders are dragging their feet on a safety policy.

However, CCSD says it has already put in place new security measures at some local schools.