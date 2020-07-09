CCSD Board of Trustees to vote on District’s reopening plan

1  of  2
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — This is the day parents, students and teachers have been waiting for, as Clark County School District Trustees will vote on the District’s reopening plan.

The trustees are holding a regular board meeting to decide on the course of action.

The plan, which was first presented last month, gives parents the option to choose between a blend of in-person and at-home learning or strictly digital instruction.

Reactions to CCSD’s plan are certainly mixed. Some families are good with it, while others have concerns.

Some say special needs students are not taken into consideration while others worry about the safety of high-risk teachers.

Sasha Loftis has the live report.

