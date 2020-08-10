CCSD Board of Trustees to discuss purchasing $6.6M in internet services at Thursday meeting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District’s Board of Trustees will meet Thursday to discuss purchasing millions of dollars in internet services for students.

According to the consent agenda item for Thursday, the CCSD is proposing to purchase in-home internet connectivity services from Cox Communications for $4.8 million. The purchase would serve up to 20,000 connections for qualifying students in CCSD households, and would last a full year.

The district is also looking at purchasing hotspot internet connectivity services from Kajeet for $1.8 million. It would serve up to 5,000 mobile hotspots for qualifying students in CCSD households and would also last a year.

According to a document on the school board meetings website, the Cox Connect2Compete program for CCSD will provide students high speed internet and online safety software tools.

The hotspot services will ensure students living in outlying or rural areas, as well as those living in areas with limited coverage, have internet connectivity.

It was noted in both documents that these tools will support the district’s distance learning approach for the school year. “In order to support the District’s distance learning needs and the long-term goal for 1:1 device distribution, some households will require home internet with Wi-Fi for students to be connected to the CCSD learning management system, communication and collaboration systems, and online tools and resources to participate and succeed with their distance education.”

These proposals are not approved yet as trustees still need to vote on it. The Board will meet Thursday at 5 p.m. to discuss these proposals.