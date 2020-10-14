CCSD Board of Trustees to be presented plan for ‘face-to-face hybrid’ learning next week

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District (CCSD) announced Wednesday that its Board of Trustees will be presented a “transitional plan” for a “face-to-face hybrid” model of instruction during a meeting next Thursday, Oct. 22.

CCSD tweeted the brief announcement:

During the Regular Board of School Trustees Meeting scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 22, the Board will be presented with a transitional plan to face-to-face (hybrid) instruction for the coming months. 1/2 — CCSD (@ClarkCountySch) October 14, 2020

The School District added that it “will continue to follow the guidance of health professionals. The health and well-being of our families and staff remain our priorities.”

There were no other details immediately provided.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.