CCSD Board of Trustees to be presented plan for 'face-to-face hybrid' learning next week

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District (CCSD) announced Wednesday that its Board of Trustees will be presented a “transitional plan” for a “face-to-face hybrid” model of instruction during a meeting next Thursday, Oct. 22.

CCSD tweeted the brief announcement:

The School District added that it “will continue to follow the guidance of health professionals. The health and well-being of our families and staff remain our priorities.”

There were no other details immediately provided.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

