CCSD Trustees seek leadership training, makes more changes after chaotic special meeting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District Board of Trustees met for the first time today following a chaotic end to last week’s meeting about the Superintendent’s actions and possible termination.

8 News Now took a look at how they want to improve their communication during the work session.

“I think this is where the work starts,” said Trustee Chris Garvey.

Trustees acknowledged division among the group.

“We even used to like each other, and we’ve got to come back to something like that,” said Trustee Linda Young.

Trustees recognized the concerns and approved to formally create an ethics guideline. The decision follows members reviewing the current board members’ principles of operation.

“We just changed board to a lowercase,” said Garvey.

Garvey is leading the group through modifications, additions and changes to the language. The board voted to take certain sections out and use a framework for a separate code of conduct-type document.

The current policies will stay until that happens.

“Following the October work session, which we believe at such time, we will be putting into place a new document of principles,” said Trustee Deanna Wright.

Trustees also approved finding a firm to help improve their leadership and provide training on balanced governance. It’s an approach to avoid micromanaging the Superintendent, as well as district staff, and instead focus on monitoring student outcomes.

Trustees added that consultants must also guide them through the evaluation of the Superintendent.

“I think we definitely need a third party to help us through this,” said Trustee Irene Cepeda.

Trustees say they want to ultimately improve their communication and work better collectively moving forward.

Trustee Danielle Ford amended language in the request for qualifications. She wants the consultant to observe at least two board meetings.

Ford says that may allow the firm to watch more, in case a couple are the “wrong meetings,” in her words.