CCSD Board of Trustees passes reopening plan with unanimous vote

CORRECTION: 8 News Now initially incorrectly reported that the board had denied the proposed reopening plan in a 2-5 vote, when in fact it was Trustee Ford’s alternate plan that was denied by the board in a 2-5 vote.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District Board of Trustees has passed the District’s reopening plan with a unanimous 7-0 vote. The board said the vote should be considered provisional, as members will continue to review research and discuss plans.

The plan’s submission will meet state deadlines.

CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara first presented the plan last month. It gives parents the option to choose between a blend of in-person and at-home learning or strictly digital instruction.

Reactions to it are certainly mixed. Some families are good with it, while others have concerns.

Some say special needs students are not taken into consideration while others worry about the safety of high-risk teachers.

“It’s very frustrating because these kids should be protected, and they need to make some type of accommodation for it,” said parent Cortney Larson.

Teacher Ryan Fromoltz said, “I want the superintendent and the trustees to show that they actually care about their employees, because if you ask teachers, they don’t feel valued by the district.”

Today’s meeting started at 3 p.m.