CCSD Board of Trustees meeting discusses anti-racism policy, leads to tension and turmoil

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Turmoil took center stage at another Clark County School District Board of Trustees meeting Thursday, as school anti-racism policies were discussed.

Parents, teachers, and students spoke out on each side of the issue; some pushed for immediate, concrete change, while others were against any action.

“Our children are not protected,” Akiko Cooks of ‘No Racism in Schools’ said. “They are not being protected.”

“It’s very clear we are on very different pages,” another man conversely said during the meeting’s public comment. ‘And we just have totally different views.”

The topic was first touched on back in June, after this year’s passage of Nevada Assembly Bill 371, which includes racial discrimination in existing laws related to bullying. For more information on AB 371 as it relates to Nevada State Education Association, click HERE.

On Thursday, the first timeline to develop the policy within CCSD was presented, with a mention of staff education and community accountability.

A final adoption is set for January 2022, but many students told 8 News Now they are suffering now.

“I’ve already heard the word ‘N word’ said to me multiple times,” CCSD student Naika Belizaire said. “I’ve had teachers tell me that I don’t have a future because I’m Black.”

Therefore, they are asking for immediate change to move toward a better experience in the classroom.

“Our kids just have to continue to go through this?” Cooks exclaimed. “We’re not standing for it.”

“I deserve to go to class and not feel scared,” Belizaire concluded.

District leaders noted that Critical Race Theory will not be included in CCSD policies.

CCSD has created a task force to help with the development of anti-racism policies. For more information, click HERE.