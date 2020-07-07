CCSD Board of Trustees discusses reopening plan, uncertainty as vote looms

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Major questions are still unanswered as the Clark County School District tries to move forward with its reopening plan.

The CCSD Board of Trustees had a special meeting Monday night to flesh out what this upcoming school year will look like amid the coronavirus.

But despite the district providing some additional details during Monday night’s four and a half hour meeting, there are still more questions than answers.

“We’re not really looking at the things that matter,” said board member Danielle Ford.

Frustration mounts as CCSD inches closer to reopening. Trustees are uncomfortable with the uncertainly, especially with a vote on the proposed plan just days away.

“If we don’t have answers to these complex problems and real-life puzzles of what it’s going to look like when schools open, we can’t make a decision like this,” Ford said.

CCSD’s proposal, which was unveiled last month, calls for a mix of in-person and online learning. Students would be divided into three cohorts: two following the blended model and the third only doing distance education.

But it is still unclear what that will look like.

“My fear is that we are not going to define that very well, and people are not going to select that option,” said Board President Lola Brooks.

While the district says there will be a defined curriculum, some trustees are not confident.

“You’re saying what it will look like in theory, but I think in practice it is going to be not as good as we think,” said board member Irene Cepeda.

Trustees also question how much support will be given to special needs students, but administrators say they have a plan in place.

“Instruction would be based on each student’s individualized education program,” said Deanna Jaskolski, assistant superintendent for CCSD’s Student Services Division. “Within the proposed daily instructional schedule, students with disabilities will receive targeted and in-depth instruction focused on their IEP goals and benchmarks.”

More social distancing and sanitation strategies have been laid out. If someone were to test positive, district leaders feel confident in their ability to pivot.

“If we had to go completely to distance education, teachers and students would remain with the virtual office hours that they’ve established, also working to work collaboratively to develop instructional materials and resources,” said CCSD Deputy Superintendent of Schools Dr. Brenda Larsen-Mitchell.

Though a lot is unclear, CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara says it is a step forward.

“I feel confident that we are moving in the direction that, it’s not ideal for education, but it’s sound and it meets the requirements,” Jara said.

There are many more details laid out in the plan, which you can view by clicking here.

Again, Monday night’s meeting was just a discussion. The CCSD Board of Trustees is scheduled to vote on the proposed reopening plan Thursday night.