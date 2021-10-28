CCSD Board of trustees holds meeting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)–The Clark County Board of School Trustees meeting Thursday night is expected to be another heated one as trustees are set to make two crucial votes.

First is the future of Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara’s employment. Linda Cavazos’s job as board president is also on the line they are expected to vote on whether to strip her of that title.

To pass each item four trustees would need to vote yes.

30 minutes in, someone was already asked to leave and escorted out by security for refusing to wear a mask in the board room. @8NewsNow pic.twitter.com/HqW6zQCv9O — Sasha Loftis (@SashaLoftis) October 29, 2021

Cavazos held a press conference Wednesday where she addressed allegations against her.

“What I’m hoping to accomplish is that somewhere our colleagues can come together and we can figure out that path forward. Because as I said at the end of my remarks, our kids are depending on us,” Linda Cavazos said.

Three separate trustees are pushing to oust Cavazos as president, including trustee William who claimed president Cavazos bullied other board members.

President Cavazos denied those allegations.

In May of 2021, the board of trustees voted to extend Dr. Jara’s contract in hopes that he will continue his role until 2023.