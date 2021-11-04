LIVE: CCSD Board of Trustees to discuss superintendent interim role following Dr. Jara’s termination

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One week after the termination of Clark County School District Superintendent, Dr. Jesus Jara, the school board will hold a meeting Thursday, Nov. 4 to discuss the interim role of superintendent.

Last week’s meeting featured several heated moments including one trustee walking out of the meeting.

Dr. Jara recently announced 15 executive positions would get raises, some as high as $40,000.

Some teachers and staff were not happy to hear that he spent $400,000 on those raises.

“We’ve been through so much with CCSD, it’s almost like a kick when we’re already down,” said Jami Anderson a teacher for the school district.

The superintendent’s last day is December 1, 2021.

Another item on the board’s agenda at Thursday night’s meeting includes the issue of redistricting.

8 News Now will live stream the meeting Thursday evening at 5:00 p.m. on the 8 News Now website and Facebook page.