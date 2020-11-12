CCSD Board of Trustees expected to vote tonight on allowing students to return to school

LAS VEGAS S(KLAS) — The Board of Trustees for the Clark County School District is expected to vote on a transitional plan Thursday night that would allow students to return to their school campuses.

The board will meet at 5 p.m. to discuss the 205-page plan that was posted online Monday night.

The proposed plan is a hybrid instructional model that would mean two days of face-to-face learning in a classroom and three days of distance learning for students each week. The plan includes strict cleaning protocols and transportation requirements.

Parents will have the option for their children to remain in full-time distance learning.

Nevada PTA President Rebecca Garcia said while many parents are relieved to finally have a plan for in-person education, there are still major concerns.

“One of the things I hope the trustees focus on very specifically is the quality of distance learning, because even in the hybrid model students are still going to be spending three out of five days a week in distance education. We know a decent percentage, maybe half or more, will continue full time in distance education.”