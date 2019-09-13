CCSD Board of Trustees confirms contract between district and teachers’ union

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In a unanimous 6-0 vote, the CCSD Board of Trustees approved the contract between the district and the teachers’ union Thursday night. The agreement focuses on four key issues: salary raise, step increases, increased contributions to health premiums and a column advancement.

The Clark County Education Association voted to approve the agreement earlier this week. The school district eventually agreed to the union’s demands after they threatened to strike.

Now that the deal has been approved, teachers will receive back pay.

The Education Support Employees Association and the Clark County School District also reached a final tentative agreement on the financials as part of a two-year contract.