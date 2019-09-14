CCSD Board of Trustees approve contract to work with organization to combat racism in school

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District is continuing to stand by its efforts to address racism at schools within the district. On Thursday night, the Board of Trustees approved a contract last night for additional services with an education reform organization.

The district authorized a roughly $59,000 contract with National Equity Project out of California. The group started working with the district in the spring after police arrested two arbor view high school students who made racist online threats.

The organization plans to offer additional education to staff not only at Arbor View but other schools. Plans involve using the money to form an Equity Design Team comprising of students, the community as well as district and school staff.

The group, #1865NoRacismInSchools, remains active about changing school culture, since the arrest of the two Arbor View teens. A mother in the group says she appreciates the district’s efforts.

“I’m happy to see they’re still remaining involved and that they realize it’s a real issue, but I’m not going to negate the fact that they are only moving forward because we won’t allow them to stop,” said J’Shauntae Marshall, #1865NoRacismInSchools.

#1865NoRacismInSchools was formed by mothers of students pictured in the racial posts.

CCSD released the following statement:

“The Cultural Turnaround Process continues at Arbor View High School. Teachers, administrators, and support professionals are going through training provided by the National Equity Project. CCSD’s Board of School Trustees voted to approve the National Equity Project to provide professional learning to 150 site-based employees to increase proactive equity professional learning efforts. That same training has been extended to the elementary and middle schools that feed into Arbor View.”

“All of our efforts are focused on making sure every student and staff member feels safe on campus by encouraging dialogue centered around acceptance and respect for every member of our community. The equity professional learning plan will be added to other schools in the coming months.”

The contract with National Equity Project started Friday and goes through the end of June 2020.