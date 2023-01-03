LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District Board of School Trustees welcomed two new members and one returning member as they took the oath of office during a special meeting Tuesday.

Current Board of School Trustees member Linda P. Cavazos took the oath after being elected to a second term in November.

Newly elected trustees Irene Bustamente Adams and Brenda Zamora took the oath for the first time.

“We welcome Trustees Bustamante Adams and Zamora to the Board and congratulate Trustee Cavazos on her re-election to serve the education community,” CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara said. “We remain committed to focusing on the future and working toward improving academic outcomes for all students. Our work ahead must remain focused on investing in our employees as we strive to increase student achievement.”

Cavazos represents District G and was appointed to the Board of Trustees in August 2017 and then was elected in November 2019 to a full 4-year term.

Cavazos currently works as a family therapist part-time, working with young children and adolescents, suicide and gun violence survivors, and veterans suffering from PTSD.

Adams represents District F which includes Spring Valley, Mountains Edge, Southern Highlands, and Sandy Valley. She was elected to the CCSD Board of Trustees in November 2022.

Irene serves as the deputy director and chief strategy officer for Workforce Connections, Southern Nevada’s Local Workforce Development Board.

Zamora was elected in November 2022 and represents District D which includes Downtown Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, a portion of the resort corridor, and the northeast valley.