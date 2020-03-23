CCSD Board of School Trustees hold emergency meeting at 8 a.m., submit your questions

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County Schools are closed at least for the next three weeks because of the coronavirus. The Clark County Board of School Trustees is holding an emergency meeting at 8 a.m.

There are numerous topics on the agenda but one that is expected to be discussed is learning from home. Distance learning is supposed to start today for Clark County students, but not everyone is ready.

Teachers hope the school board will lay out guidance about how it’s supposed to work. Over the weekend, most teachers received more information about their duties with regard to distance learning.

Teachers are required to essentially clock in and out at normal school times. They must be available to students during the school day and try to take attendance to some degree.

Over the weekend, state superintendent Jhone Ebert said state testing requirements will be waived. She set a deadline today for districts to sort out distance learning.

