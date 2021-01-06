CCSD Board of School Trustees elect new officers Wednesday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District (CCSD) Board of School Trustees selected new officers Wednesday morning.

The CCSD Board of School Trustees elected Trustee Linda P. Cavazos as Board President during their work session held Wednesday morning.

Trustee Lola Brooks had held the position of Board President for the past two years.

CCSD Trustees also elected Trustee Irene A. Cepeda as Board Vice President and Trustee Evelyn Garcia Morales as Board Clerk during the meeting.

“I would like to congratulate our new Board officers made up of three Latinas, Trustee Linda Cavazos as President, Vice President Irene Cepeda and Evelyn Garcia Morales as Clerk. I look forward to working with the entire Board to focus on student achievement,” said Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara.

“I would also like to thank outgoing President Trustee Lola Brooks for her two years of extraordinary service as President to our students and staff. Additionally, I would like to welcome our three new Trustees Evelyn Garcia Morales, Lisa Guzmán and Katie Williams to the CCSD family,” added Jara.

For more information, please visit the Clark County School District website ccsd.net.