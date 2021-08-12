CCSD board meeting spirals out of control as dozens voice frustrations over mask mandate

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Heated frustrations spiraled out of control Thursday, as parents and teachers shared their stances on mask mandates at the first Clark County School District Board of Trustees meeting of the 2021-2022 school year.



“You are being disrespectful to me!” one parent said to trustees during public comment. “You’re disrespectful to my children!”

Dozens attended to speak out and make their views on the state’s current mask mandate for students in kindergarten through 12th grade known.



“You have to take the vaccine and wear a mask?” CCSD parent Jim Blockey told 8 News Now. “It’s ridiculous.”

Others, like CCSD teacher Sarah Comroe, called face coverings a welcome protection against COVID-19.



“I have over 200 students, you would think I would have at least one,” Comroe explained.

“Not one. Every single one is happy to wear their mask.”

She also voiced her frustrations over constant disruptions, as trustees paused to deal with those refusing to wear masks and others leaving the building in handcuffs.



“There is this very loud, small group,” Comroe added.

“And they are forcing us to have these situations where meetings, where business needs to get done, are interrupted.”

While not much was accomplished in the planned agenda, those who attended Thursday took the opportunity to demand action and threaten to take matters into their own hands.



“We urge that you defy the directive, or we will take matters into our own hands,” one parent addressed CCSD trustees during public comment. “And replace all of you one by one.”