LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As tensions continue to mount between educators and the Clark County School District, it was quiet at Thursday night’s board of trustees meeting.

This comes after a Clark County District Court judge ruled to stop “rolling sickouts” at CCSD schools this week.

“It’s really disappointing,” Anne England, a CCSD teacher, shared her reaction to the latest court ruling. “For me, it’s really about the students at the end of the day.”

She is one of several teachers who spoke at Thursday’s meeting, as contention continues over teacher raises.

“These teachers are speaking out,” Clark County Education Association Executive Director John Vellardita said. “And essentially saying it’s bad.”

Vellardita told 8 News Now while the union was not involved in the recent absences, they have filed an appeal with the Nevada Supreme Court against the claim these sick calls constituted a teacher strike, which is against state law.

“We feel very confident that the facts and the evidence weigh more heavily in our favor,” Vellardita said. “What happened has not slowed down our efforts to get a contract.”

As part of that contract, teachers are asking for a 10% raise in the first year and an 8% raise in the second year.

CCSD and CCEA have not been able to come to a solution, so the issue will now go to arbitration.

“There’s a lot of initiatives that are coming at us without support,” England explained. “We are working without a contract.”

England said she hopes to see change in the near future and that she won’t stop until everyone in the classroom gets what they need.

“I’m doing what I can to support myself,” England concluded.

CCSD said the judge’s decision to stop rolling “sickouts” protects children so they can receive their entitled education.

At this point, there is no word on when arbitration in the case will begin.