CCSD Board discusses distance learning plans during regular meeting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County School District board members further discussed plans for distance learning through the 2019-2020 school year Thursday, displaying a step by step plan to continue education practices during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The world is upside down,” CCSD Trustee Linda Young said. “And we are trying to provide a sense of stability.”

During a discussion on the future of learning at home, The CCSD Board of Trustees confirmed virtual instruction will continue through May 20, with third and fourth quarter grades combined.

Schools are also working to deliver Chromebooks to students and families who still need them, announcing distributions to 50 elementary schools this week.

“Our educators are working diligently to provide learning through distance education,” newly appointed CCSD Deputy Superintendent Dr. Brenda Larsen-Mitchell said.

“We’re finding ways to mitigate the learning loss for our children,” CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara added.

End of the year checkouts will also look different, with staggered, socially distant stations set up so students can either drop off books and equipment or pick up graduation caps and gowns.

High school seniors will return CCSD owned digital devices by the end of the school year, but all other students will be permitted to keep them through the summer.

“We have to be ready for August 2020,” a CCSD administrator said. “Whether it’s typical operations or alternative operations.”

In addition, as families look ahead to the fall, administrators are prepared to implement digital options or blended learning.

“This is really to make sure we can connect with these families,” CCSD Trustee Deanna Wright said of distance learning and wellness checks. “To make sure they are okay.”

Above all else, leaders said they are working around the clock to help students succeed through theseunprecedented times.

It’s going to be critical to bring our students back if it’s safe,” Superintendent Jara concluded. “To catch up on the learning loss.”

It was also announced that school teams will conduct wellness checks with students who haven’t contacted their teachers since schools closed. These teams will consist of attendance officers and social workers.

CCSD will continue meal service distributions at 46 eligible locations through June 30, 2020.

The 2020-20201 budget was discussed as well, but according to CCSD Chief Financial Officer Jason Goudie, the numbers do not account for COVID-19 impacts.