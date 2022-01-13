LIVE: CCSD board discusses COVID-19 policies, distance education plans

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Clark County School District Board of Trustees holds its first regular board meeting of the year Thursday.

On the agenda, the board spoke about their plan for a safe return in person and review the district’s distance education plan.

“Schools should be the last to close and the first to open,” one parent said. Another parent stood up, speaking against any return to distance learning.

Meantime. a woman was taken in handcuffs, after getting in an argument with police over wearing a mask indoors.

The district announced Tuesday that they are canceling classes on Friday and Tuesday, putting students on an extended break around the Martin Luther King Jr. federal holiday.

The cancellation comes as a school district dashboard showing a total of 11,954 COVID cases in the school district since July — with 3,609 coming in the first 10 days of 2022.

Students are set to return to the classroom on Wednesday, the district said.