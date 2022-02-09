CCSD blames COVID for learning loss among students

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County School District students are falling behind. In addition to the mental health impact, COVID closures led to learning loss.

Brenda Larson-Mitchell, CCSD Deputy-Superintendent acknowledges it’s an issue.

“Our data demonstrates that our students struggled,” said Larson-Mitchell.

Last school year, only 41% of students showed proficiency in English, and 26% in mathematics.

The biggest drop was noticeable with younger students.

8 News Now took a closer look into what steps are being taken to help students.

“It’s gonna take all of us to ensure our students are successful,” Larson-Mitchell said.

The first step to improving the situation is to figure out who is struggling, academically, emotionally, or both.

“Based on those assessment results, we look at each individual child and we determine what levels of support or intervention do they need to be successful,” Larson-Mitchell added.

CCSD is implementing an array of interventions including additional study time, smaller group instruction, tutoring, extra math and reading classes, and summer acceleration programs.

8 News Now asked CCSD leaders if the methods of interventions will work in the long run.

Larson-Mitchell is optimistic about the plan.

“We have to, we have to. Our administrators, our teachers, our licensed professionals, our support professionals are working extremely, extremely hard,” she tells 8 News Now.

Parents such as Kevin McIntosh say they help their children succeed with learning recovery.

“I make sure they understand the importance of a good education,” McIntosh said.

“For math, what I do is have my mom and dad nearby me and they time me … multiplication and division,” said Piper McIntosh, a CCSD student.

Separate from test scores, the surgeon general now warns of a mental health crisis among children.

Renee Durham, a school counselor at Lois & Jerry Tarkanian Middle School, expressed her concern.

“So you take a kid and they thrive on two things. So they thrive on routine, and they thrive on social interaction — and they lost both those,” Durham said.

In some cases, the loss of routine and social interaction for many students led to an increase in anxiety, depression, self-harm, and even suicide.

“Pervasively, we were seeing anxiety and fear,” Durham said.

CCSD is using a baseline panorama survey that allows professionals to reach those in need.

“We can catch kids that may be hitting that red, where they need immediate attention,” said Larson-Mitchell.

CCSD staff are utilizing outreach, counseling, and connecting with parents.

“Talk, they need to talk, and that’s what we’re trying to re-teach kids to do. They sat behind a computer,” added Durham.

She tells 8 News Now at least 70% more students are seeking therapeutic help at Tarkanian Middle School.

For many kids, distance learning had a devastating impact on emotional well-being. School closures led to significant learning losses.

8 News Now posed the question: Can CCSD assure parents that kids will stay in school?

“We are very committed, we are committed to keeping our schools open,” said Larson-Mitchell. “When we’re a united group of educators, and parents, and the student, there is nothing we can’t do!”

If you are a parent and are concerned about your child falling behind, get involved, most schools offer extra tutoring, additional resources and can help in creating a plan for success.