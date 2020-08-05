Clark County Schools begin contacting families about Chromebooks

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Starting this week, Clark County Schools are contacting families to see who needs a Chromebook for the upcoming school year. Some students still don’t have the technology required for full-time distance learning.

“Not having the two, how is that going to work out?” questioned Cassandra Bouakka, a parent and teacher.

After multiple phone calls and filling out a form, Bouakka is still not sure if both of her kids will get a Chromebook this year.

“I’m really hoping the school pulls through, and it’s not stressful,” she said.

The district is reaching out directly to parents through email and the online portal “Infinite Campus.”

Chromebooks will be given out over the coming weeks, with another distribution happening in the fall.

“What if they run out?” Bouakka asked. “Then now, your child is going to be without. Nothing is 100% guaranteed.”

She tells us she won’t know until Aug. 17, the week before school starts, if each of her kids will have their own device.

“I wish we had things a little more set up, being able to get on the system they’re using so we can practice it,” she said. “But you know, it’s this whole last second thing that happens a lot in education. It’s unfortunate for us as parents because it makes it look like we don’t even know what’s going on.”

In the meantime, Bouakka is considering getting a Chromebook on her own. That way, her kids have enough time to practice logging into the system before school starts.

“Kids know how to go to Playstation and to Roblox, but when it comes to the educational part, they have to learn that,” she explained.

CCSD says if a parent has not received any information from their child’s school, and they need a Chromebook, they should contact the school directly. Parents should make sure their contact information is updated on Infinite Campus so schools can reach them.

Each child has to be fully registered for this school year in order to receive a device.

Chromebooks will initially be given to students with the most need. As students wait for a Chromebook, they are allowed to use their own devices for distance learning.

8 News Now asked the school district how many Chromebooks are still needed and how many have been ordered. They could not provide that information today.