CCSD bans Zoom app due to security issues

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County School District has alerted teachers that Zoom, a video teleconferencing service, can no longer be used for distance learning because of security issues.

According to a statement from CCSD, “Due to security concerns with the Zoom application, access to the District Zoom account has been disabled.”

The district is advising teachers to use Google Hangouts//Meet to contact students for distance learning. It also has other approved sites on this list.

Zoom has become widely popular since social distancing and distance learning started with the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the product is undergoing some scrutiny over privacy and security issues.

There have been complaints of people being able to hijack Zoom calls and put up images and videos that are inappropriate.