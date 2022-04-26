LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District is asking for the community’s input when it comes to safety and security in schools across the district.

On Wednesday, April 27, CCSD will host a Facebook Live event for the community, teachers, parents, and students at 5:30 p.m.

CCSD is asking community members for their questions, and ideas on the topic of safety and security.

Before the online event, those interested can submit their questions to EngageCCSD@nv.ccsd.net

The online event comes after several instances of school violence have been reported across the district.

Incidents of student-teacher violence have also been in the spotlight as recently as April 19 when three students in separate cases were arrested for assaulting their teachers or a staff member.

On April 7, a 16-year-old student was arrested for attacking a teacher at Eldorado High School.

Teachers at the school met with union representatives the following day asking for support.

At the time, Marie Neisess, the Clark County Education Association president spoke to 8 News Now saying in part, “Is it going to take someone dying at the hands of a student, whether it’s another student or a staff member? We have some immediate interventions to figure out what to do.”

The Education Support Employees Association recently held a school safety rally at Eldorado High School in hopes of shedding light on the increase in violence within schools.

CCSD has had more than 5,000 incidents of violence reported on school campuses since the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year.