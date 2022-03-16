LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Art is a form of expression helping children succeed in and out of the classroom, and many parents and teachers say that it is one of the main forces that has kept students going during challenging times.

Liz Amor is a teacher at Dondero Elementary School and has taught art for 15 years.

“I have a Bachelor’s in fine arts, and art was my passion,” Dondero told 8 News Now. “It’s a dream come true, honestly I love sharing art with these kids and seeing them grow.”

Amor said that she loves watching children start with small drawings and seeing how their techniques evolve over the years.

“I do push critical and analytical skills with my students, I’m really trying to get them to think out of the box,” she said.

Amor said that as a child, she depended on art as an outlet, and the COVID-19 pandemic has shown her firsthand how art has changed kids’ lives. She told 8 News Now she wants to see it in more valley classrooms.

“I’m a kindergarten mom myself, and my son is always so excited to come out and share what he’s learned,” she continued.

Amor was Nevada’s 2014 Art Educator and is a finalist in 2022 for the Heart of Education award, and she isn’t the only one who feels this way.

Catherine Ethington, mother of four, has seen how art has influenced her children’s lives. She stated that art is as important as math, reading, and writing, and she would like for more funding to go toward the arts.

“It’s a major self-esteem booster,” Ethington said. “Each school, each class, each child has access to fine arts.”