CCSD approves raises for substitute teachers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Substitute teachers in the Clark County School District will be getting a pay increase after the New Year.

According to a news release from the district, the Board of School Trustees approved increasing the following pay on Jan. 4, 2021:

Substitute guest teachers who select jobs at standard sites will get a daily increase from $90 to $110.

Substitutes who take long-term assignments will get $130 a day (starting the 11th day).

Substitutes who will vacancy assignments will get $140 a day.

The district also announced it is replacing the East/Northeast list with an Early Hiring list that will be updated annually and provided to school sites. Substitute teachers who select jobs at Early Hiring sites will be paid at a higher rate.