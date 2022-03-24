LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County School District approved a partnership with the volunteer program ‘Dads in Schools’ Thursday, in an effort to curb violence in Southern Nevada schools.



The 8 News Now I-Team first introduced ‘Dads in Schools’ a few weeks ago; a group of fathers and community members that will walk campus halls and provide support for students.

Parents, teachers, and students are pleading for an end to school violence, as they stood up during Thursday’s Clark County School District regular board meeting and spoke out.



“Lately it has been a war zone,” parent Victoria Mulehousen said of her child’s school.

“Why should I be filled with fear,” a Desert Oasis High School student added, “Every time I hear the crack of the intercom.”

After a series of concerning issues at Desert Oasis High School and around CCSD in the last few weeks, many said they need to see change now.

Troy Martinez, founder of ‘Dads in Schools’, believes his program is the answer.

“It just breaks your heart,” Martinez said of recent school incidents. “To see what the staff is going through, and the students.”

The program has been in the works since 2018 but was approved to collaborate with CCSD schools Thursday, as volunteers, many of who are also fathers, will support kids on campuses.



“Just having the sheer presence of male role models on campus prevents violence,” Martinez explained. “Fights and other behavior that’s difficult for staff.”

Martinez told 8 News Now the dads will also help teachers promote safety, and many call it a step in the right direction.



“The presence of dads in hallways positively interacting with students,” CCSD parent Mark Walker said in support of the program. “Has proven to be a deterrent to misbehavior.”

Those in favor of ‘Dads in Schools’ hope it can help kids focus on their education without fear.

“Something needs to change as of yesterday,” a CCSD parent concluded.

While most people were on board during Thursday’s meeting, some told the 8 News Now I-Team they were concerned about unlicensed volunteers being on campuses.



The ‘Dads in Schools’ program will partner with CCSD from March 25, 2022, through June 30, 2023.



For a look at Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford’s support for ‘Dads in Schools,’ click HERE



If you’re interested in volunteering, visit the ‘Dads in Schools’ website HERE