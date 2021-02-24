CCSD announces return of sports after North Las Vegas leaders called on them to ‘give kids a chance to play’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Hours after City of North Las Vegas leaders and North Las Vegas student-athletes called on the Clark County School District (CCSD) to open school sports and extracurricular activities, CCSD announced the return to in-person learning and activities.

“I’m pleased that Dr. Jara heard our children’s cries and announced the return of sports, extracurricular activities and in-person learning for the Clark County School District,” North Las Vegas City Councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown said.

“This helps level the playing field for our most vulnerable children and will provide badly needed opportunities for our kids to get back out on the court and field with their peers, be mentored by coaches and staff, learn among teammates, and bring some closure to what was looking to be a lost senior season and year,” added Goynes-Brown.

Earlier today, Goynes-Brown joined North Las Vegas City Manager Ryann Juden and Police Chief Pamela Ojeda, along with students from Legacy and Rancho high schools, to urge CCSD to return children to the classroom and resume school sports and extracurricular activities for local youth.

While children in most other states have competed in school sports for weeks and months, they say Nevada children who cannot afford club sports or traveling teams have been missing out on opportunities to interact with their peers, participate in a healthy, positive outlet, and earn scholarships.

“This is an equity issue. This pandemic has exposed and widened the gap between the haves and the have-nots,” said Goynes-Brown.

“Children from families with financial means have had these types of opportunities for months. They’ve competed in club sports, had private music lessons, hired tutors and attended in-person classes at private schools. We aren’t even permitted to hang our basketball hoops back up in our parks,” added Goynes-Brown.

Police Chief Pamela Ojeda echoed Councilwoman Goynes-Brown’s concerns saying, “Sports and extracurricular activities play a huge role in the lives of so many kids,” Ojeda said.

“Sports is a tool of equity that promotes respect, conflict resolution, responsibility and tolerance. It helps keep kids healthy and on the right path,” added Ojeda.

City Manager Ryann Juden recalled how sports motivated him to continue doing well in school.

“As a product of public schools and as a student-athlete, there were a lot of times when I made the grade just because it was the only way I could get on the field. That’s something our kids don’t have right now,” Juden said.