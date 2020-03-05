CCSD announces leadership changes to work on district-wide efficiency

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara announced two new leaders within the district who will work to ensure student achievement and operational efficiency.

Jeff Herring will be the district’s new chief of facilities, and Dr. Dustin Mancl was named region superintendent for Region 1.

Herring brings to the table experience from his time as an operational maintenance program leader for MGM Resorts International at the Bellagio. He will take over the position for Jeff Wagner, who has filled in as an interim chief until a new hire could be made.

Dr. Mancl has been with the district since 2001 and is a current CCSD school associate superintendent. He was previously an elementary school principal and long-term CCSD educator. He will take over for Grant Hanevold, who recently announced his retirement.

Dr. Jara expressed he is confident both will do well in their positions and will prove to be effective leaders.