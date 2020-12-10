CCSD and Nevada PTA host virtual seminars, offering support to parents

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The challenges of distance education and the pandemic not only impact the health and wellbeing of Clark County School District students, but parents, too. There are resources available to help.

Families can access various free virtual workshops, giving adults a place to go for support during this time.

“It’s a struggle, definitely is a struggle, just because I work. Dad works,” said mother Celeste Tran.

She’s trying her best to help her kindergartner during online learning.

“I’m sorry, but my son knows I’m his mother, so he’s not going to listen to me like how he’s going to listen to a teacher,” Tran said.

It’s creating a challenging situation.

“I do sometimes get emotional, just because I know my son is not learning at the pace he should be learning,” she shared.

Rebecca Garcia, president of the Nevada Parent Teacher Association (PTA), says parents are stressed. She notes various factors of the pandemic create potentially frustrating circumstances in homes.

“How do you create boundaries?” Garcia questioned.

Virtual workshops and seminars aim to help. Nevada PTA continues hosting panels focusing not only on mental health, but parenting.

“For us, it’s really important that we just try to provide as much information and resources that we can for families that’s easily accessible,” said Garcia.

CCSD Family and Community Engagement Services, or FACES, is also offering virtual workshops. It’s a change during the pandemic since most engagement classes were on campuses.

Flyers online notify families of dates, registration deadlines and topics like “parenting during COVID,” which is on Thursday. The new format allows more families to access the information.

“These online events are a good way for people to quickly tune in and on a time that works for them,” Garcia said.

“I appreciate it. They are trying,” Tran expressed.

During distance education, FACES has produced more content to help families transition to online learning via virtual family centers, the University of Family Learning (UFL) and additional channels.

For a complete schedule of UFL live virtual sessions, click here. For information on daily programming and bilingual support services at virtual Family Engagement Centers, click here.

If you’d like to access FACES’ on-demand resources and other videos, click here.