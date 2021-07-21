CCSD alerts all employees to mask up Thursday, mandatory COVID-19 testing will resume

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County School District has notified its employees they must wear facial masks inside all school district buildings starting Thursday, the same day Clark County’s mask mandate goes into effect. There is no change for students, they are not required to wear masks.

The district will also resume its random mandatory COVID-19 testing of employees on Monday, July 26. Employees will begin getting notified on July 22. Fully vaccinated employees do not have to take part in the testing as long as they upload a valid COVID-19 vaccination card at this link and it’s verified. This link shows how to upload the card.

According to CCSD’s memo to employees, the increasing COVID-19 cases means “we are in the High Transmission Category for all (3) indicators on the COVID-19 School Reopening Guidance.”

The memo says “further adjustments to these mandates” could be needed depending on federal, state, or local guidelines.

CCSD employees are required to follow the mask mandate until at least Aug. 17, 2021.