LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Some schools in the Clark County School District are getting different start and dismissal times in an effort to make sure its buses run in a more timely manner.

One reason for the time changes is that the district has experienced a bus driver shortage, and substitute drivers can be delayed due to a lack of familiarity with the routes.

Most changes are within a 30-minute range, either earlier or later. However, some schools will see more dramatic changes, such as Mojave High School, whose start time shifts from 9 a.m. to 7 a.m. It marks the largest change for a starting time in the district.

For a full list of CCSD campus times changes, visit this link.