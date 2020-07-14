CCSD addresses reopening plan concerns during virtual town hall

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There are still a lot of questions about Clark County School District’s plan to reopen schools in the fall. Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara and Board President Lola Brooks held a virtual town hall to address the concerns.

The Board of Trustees already approved a provisional plan, which means it could be subject to change. Based on questions this afternoon, there’s still some work to do.

The blended plan encompasses three groups of students. Two groups would split time between learning in the classroom and learning from home. The third group would only do distance education.

Many questions from parents this afternoon revolved around what that third group would look like. Some are concerned about there not being adequate virtual lessons.

Even Jara said there are not enough cameras for all classrooms, so decisions on how instruction will happen will be determined at each school site.

In fact, that was the answer to a lot of the questions, that specifics are being deferred to the individual schools and their principals.

Teachers also had questions about what would happen if they tested positive for COVID-19.

“As far as quarantine, as of right now, at this time, if employees are quarantined, they would have to use their sick leave that they have available,” explained Jara. “This is why we both signed an agreement with CCEA and ESEA in concerns of some employees that may not have enough sick leave that can be donated.”

Jara said several of the specifics with CCSD’s reopening plan will rely on responses to the parent survey that went out last week. It will be available until July 17.

Today was the deadline for CCSD to send its reopening plan to the State Board of Education for approval. But again, Jara said updates to the plan can still be made.