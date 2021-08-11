CCSD adding more COVID-19 testing sites for staff to reduce long lines

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County School District announced Wednesday afternoon it will be expanding its COVID-19 testing options to better accommodate staff who haven’t provided proof of vaccination.

This move comes after numerous employees were forced to stand in long lines Tuesday afternoon waiting to be tested.

According to a CCSD news release, the following steps have been taken:

Additional district testing sites for unvaccinated staff or staff who have not uploaded their COVID-19 vaccination record to Emocha Health.

CCSD COVID-19 testing location queue tracker – staff can use this tracker to see the number of people in line at each location.

COVID-19 PCR lab test – unvaccinated staff and staff who haven’t uploaded their vaccination record can get a COVID-19 PCR lab test (not a rapid antigen test) from a non-district entity such as Walgreens, UMC, CVS, Southern Nevada Health District, CSN and UNLV by 11:59 p.m. on the last day of each testing cycle. That test result must be submitted to RMTVerification@nv.ccsd.net.

Staff can get a COVID-19 vaccination, check this link to find a site.

All staff must upload their COVID-19 vaccination record to Emocha Health to be excused from weekly mandatory testing.

CCSD released the following statement: