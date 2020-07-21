CCSD accepting nominations for naming of two new schools

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District (CCSD) wants the community to help name two new schools that will open in the fall of 2021.

The school district is accepting name nominations through August 31 for a new middle school in the Mountain’s Edge area, and a new elementary school in Henderson.

According to CCSD, these schools will be named for:

Outstanding former CCSD personnel and former School Board trustees who have demonstrated exceptional leadership locally in the field of education in Clark County and have consistently demonstrated the character to inspire students; or

Outstanding individuals who are not educators by profession, but serve as a positive role model to children and to the community, and who have demonstrated exceptional leadership locally toward the advancement of education or humanity in Clark County.

“The nomination process is open to members of the community as well as CCSD employees, so we encourage people from throughout Clark County to take part in the naming process.” CCSD Board of Trustees member Deanna L. Wright

Wright says there are restrictions for the nominations. In order for a former employee to be considered, they must have been separated from CCSD for at least two years. The same goes for elected officials, including former trustees, who must be out of office for a minimum of three years to be considered.

The School Name Committee will have to decide between six finalists at a meeting in October. The committee’s recommendations will be submitted for approval at a Board of School Trustees meeting.

For additional information on the call for nominations and to see the finalists from previous school naming efforts, click HERE.