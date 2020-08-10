CCSD: 101 employees, 22 students have contracted COVID-19 from March-August

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Between March 2020 and August 7, 2020, the Clark County School District says it has received notifications of 101 confirmed COVID-19 adult cases and 22 confirmed student cases.

CCSD says it works with the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) to provide the names and contact information for any individuals who may have been in close contact with a COVID-positive employee. According to CCSD, SNHD handles the notification process of close contacts, so any requests for details on how those are handled should be directed to SNHD.

CCSD says that it can not legally provide the name or any identifying information about an employee’s health, including a positive COVID-19 test, under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA).

No other details were released.