2-alarm fire at northeast valley recycling center under control

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Fire Department (CCFD) responded to a two-alarm fire at a northeast valley recycling center Friday. The incident was reported at 4:07 p.m. in the 4800 block of Cartier near Carey Avenue and Nellis.

The initial response was for fire sprinkler activation in the recycling yard, and arriving crews observed moderate smoke coming from the exterior doors. The fire was in high-piled materials from the recycling process.

CCFD, Las Vegas Fire & Rescue and the North Las Vegas Fire Department got the fire under control with 65 minutes of arrival.

A total of 68 firefighters responded to the incident, and one sustained minor injuries. Over the course of the incident, they were rotated in and out, between combatting the fire and rehabilitation.

The fire’s cause and origin have not yet been determined.